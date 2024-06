Corporate Deal

Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to make a $315 million investment in Eos Energy Enterprises. New York-based Cerberus was advised by Cooley. Eos Energy, which is based in Edison, New Jersey, was represented by a Haynes and Boone team that included partners Matthew Fry, Alexander Grishman, Bruce Newsome and Gilbert Porter.

Renewable Energy

June 27, 2024, 11:38 AM