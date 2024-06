Corporate Deal

GlaxoSmithKline has acquired Elsie Biotechnologies for $50 million. London-based GlaxoSmithKline was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that included partners Benjamin Goodchild and Krishna Veeraraghavan. Counsel information for San Diego-based Elsie Biotechnologies was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 10, 2024, 10:26 AM

