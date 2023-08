Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Grovecourt Capital Partners has acquired transportation planning and traffic engineering firm Traffic & Mobility Consultants LLC in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. Financial terms were not disclosed. West Palm Beach, Florida-based Grovecourt was advised by Greenberg Traurig. Traffic & Mobility Consultants, which is based in Orlando, Florida, was represented by a Nelson Mullins team.

August 29, 2023, 8:48 AM

