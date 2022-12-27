Corporate Deal

Seadrill Limited has agreed to acquire Aquadrill LLC in an all-stock transaction valued at $958 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 23, is expected to close by the second half of 2023. Hamilton, Bermuda-based Seadrill was advised by Baker Botts and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS. Aquadrill, which is based in London, was represented by Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS and an Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld team including partners David Elder, Patrick Hurley and David Sweeney.

