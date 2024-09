Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has guided parking operator APCOA Group GmbH in connection with the sale of its Belgian subsidiary, APCOA Belgium NV, to INDIGO Group SA in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partner Aprajita Dhundia. Counsel information for INDIGO Group was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 05, 2024, 9:55 AM