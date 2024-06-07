Corporate Deal

Turnspire Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a stake in Swanson Industries, a premier provider of manufacturing, remanufacturing, repair and distribution services of mining equipment, hydraulic cylinders and related industrial equipment across the United States. The transaction includes Swanson's controlling stake in Tiefenbach North America, which provides a specialized focus on highly engineered hydraulic controls and hose assemblies tailored for mining, energy and industrial applications. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Turnspire is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team that includes partners Tyler Born and Claire James. Counsel information for Morgantown, Virginia-based Swanson was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 07, 2024, 12:25 PM

