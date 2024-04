Corporate Deal

A wholly owned subsidiary of Cadent has agreed to acquire machine learning platform and Novacap portfolio company AdTheorent Holding Co. for an all-cash consideration of approximately $324 million. The transaction, announced April 1, is expected to close by the end of the second quarter. New York-based Cadent was advised by a Baker Botts team including partners Nicole Perez and Neil Torpey. AdTheorent Holding was advised by McDermott Will & Emery.

