Energy services provider Expro has agreed to acquire Coretrax Global Ltd., a performance drilling tools and wellbore cleanup technology platform, from an investment group led by Buckthorn Partners for a total consideration of approximately $210 million. Houston-based Expro was advised by CMS. Coretrax was represented by a Blackwoods team. London-based Buckthorn Partners was counseled by Sidley Austin.

February 13, 2024, 10:45 AM

