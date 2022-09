Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin represented Westfield Center, Ohio-based Westfield Insurance in the acquisition of Lloyd’s of London Syndicate 1200 from Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. for approximately $125 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 8, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Counsel information for Argo Group, which is based in Hamilton, Bermuda, was not immediately available.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 9:29 AM