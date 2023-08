Corporate Deal

The RMR Group has agreed to acquire property management service provider MPC Partnership Holdings, doing business as CARROLL, for $80 million. The transaction, announced July 31, is expected to close in the fall of 2023. Newton, Massachusetts-based RMR Group was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Faiz Ahmad, Heather Cruz and Peter Mair. MPC Partnership, which is based in Atlanta, was represented by King & Spalding.

