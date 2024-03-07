Corporate Deal

Overjet, an artificial intelligence-focused dental platform that supports dental groups and health plans, has secured $53 million in a Series C funding round led by March Capital, with participation from General Catalyst, Insight Partners, E14 Fund, Liquid 2 Ventures and others. New York-based Insight Partners was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Matthew Haddad. Counsel information for Overjet, which is based in Boston, was not immediately available.

March 07, 2024

