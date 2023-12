Corporate Deal

Alliant Insurance Services Inc. announced that it has acquired First Acceptance Corp.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Acceptance Insurance Agency of Tennessee, for a cash consideration of up to $120 million, including up to $45 million in deferred achievement-based payments. Irvine, California-based Alliant Insurance was advised by Morea Schwartz Bradham Friedman & Brown. First Acceptance, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partner David E. Shapiro.

Insurance

December 05, 2023, 11:56 AM

nature of claim: /