Unum Group was counseled by Sullivan & Cromwell in a debt offering worth $400 million. The notes come due 2054. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton counseled underwriters Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC Holdings, PNC Capital Markets LLC and Truist Securities. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Matthew Brigham, Elizabeth Dyer and David Lopez.

June 07, 2024, 11:55 AM

