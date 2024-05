Corporate Deal

Savage announced that it has acquired Texon, a midstream service provider of butane blending and energy marketing, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Midvale, Utah-based Savage was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Bill Benitez and Alec Manzer. Counsel information for Texon, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Energy

May 02, 2024, 11:24 AM

nature of claim: /