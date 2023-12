Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz represented XPO in connection with the acquisition of trucking firm Yellow Corp.’s 28 service centers for an aggregate purchase price of $870 million. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Gregory E. Pessin, Viktor Sapezhnikov and Benjamin S. Arfa. Counsel information for Yellow Corp. was not immediately available.

