International spirits company Bacardi Ltd. announced that it has acquired premium artisanal mezcal provider ILEGAL Mezcal in a deal guided by Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hamilton, Bermuda-based Bacardi Ltd. was advised by a Cravath Swaine team led by partner Ting S. Chen. Counsel information for ILEGAL Mezcal, which is based in Brooklyn, New York, was not immediately available.

September 15, 2023, 10:49 AM

