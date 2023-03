Corporate Deal

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to acquire investment analytics software firm Aumni Inc. in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell and DLA Piper. The transaction, announced March 22, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based JPMorgan Chase was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell. Aumni, which is based in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, was represented by a DLA Piper team.

Banking & Financial Services

March 23, 2023, 9:38 AM

