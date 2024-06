Corporate Deal

Applied Digital Corporation was counseled by Milbank and Lowenstein Sandler in a debt offering valued at $125 million. Underwriters for the issuance, including CIM Group, were counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Adam Arikat, Matthew Einbinder, Jonathan Pall, Benjamin Rippeon and Brian Rosenzweig.

June 14, 2024, 9:28 AM

