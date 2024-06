Corporate Deal

Main Street Capital Corporation was counseled by Dechert in a debt offering worth $300 million. The notes come due 2027. Underwriters for the issuance, including J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., RBC Capital Markets and Truist Financial Corporation, were counseled by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. The Fried Frank team included partners Lee Barnum, Joseph Fox and Joshua Wechsler.

Banking & Financial Services

June 10, 2024, 9:55 AM

nature of claim: /