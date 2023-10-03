Corporate Deal

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, registered with the SEC on Sept. 29 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The New York-based company is advised by Cooley partners Eric Blanchard, Peter Byrne and Div Gupta. The underwriters, led by JPMorgan Chase, Leerink Partners, RBC Capital Markets and Stifel Financial Corp., are represented by Paul Hastings partners Will Magioncalda and Seo Salimi.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

