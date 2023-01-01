Corporate Deal

Solenis has agreed to acquire Diversey Holdings Ltd., a cleaning and hygiene products provider, for an enterprise value of approximately $4.6 billion. The transaction, announced March 8, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Wilmington, Delaware-based Solenis is advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Ari Lanin. Diversey, which is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners David A. Katz and Zachary S. Podolsky. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as the special committee's legal counsel.