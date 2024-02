Corporate Deal

LyondellBasell Industries was counseled by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek in a debt offering valued at $750 million. The Gibson Dunn team included partners Hillary Holmes and Cynthia Mabry. Underwriters for the offering, including Citigroup, were counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The notes come due 2034.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 29, 2024, 9:02 AM

