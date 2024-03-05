Corporate Deal

Entegris Inc., a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, has sold its pipeline and industrial materials business to SCF Partners Inc., an energy investment firm, for a purchase price of up to $285 million. Entegris, which is based in Billerica, Massachusetts, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team including partners Nelson Fitts, Joshua Holmes, Meng Lu, Jeannemarie O'Brien, Gregory Pessin and Brandon Price. Counsel information for SCF Partners was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 05, 2024

