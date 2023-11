Corporate Deal

Samsung Electronics wholly-owned subsidiary, Harman International Industries, has acquired music management and streaming platform Roon Labs in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stamford, Connecticut-based Harman was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Edward J. Lee and Steven Choi. Counsel information for Roon Labs, which is based in Bedford, New York, was not immediately available.

Technology

November 30, 2023, 11:20 AM

