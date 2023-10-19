Corporate Deal

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr advised Herndon, Virginia-based HawkEye 360 Inc., a defense technology company for space-based radio frequency data and analytics, in the close of its Series D-1 funding round with an additional $10 million, bringing the total Series D-1 to $68 million. Investors included Lockheed Martin Ventures. The WilmerHale team consisted of Stephanie Evans, Adam Freiman, Frances Mosley, Jake Wyrick, Taylor Mielnicki and Kathleen Gaffney.

Aerospace & Defense

October 19, 2023

