Corporate Deal

Elior Group announced that it has agreed to acquire business services provider Derichebourg Multiservices from Derichebourg Group for an enterprise value of approximately 450 million euros ($477 million). The transaction, announced Dec. 20, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Paris-based Elior Group is advised by Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier and Actance. Counsel information for Derichebourg Group was not immediately available.

Business Services

December 21, 2022, 12:02 PM