Corporate Deal

Giving Home Health Care was counseled by Polsinelli in a debt offering valued at $300 million. The underwriters included Brightwood Capital, advised by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. FS Investment was represented by an Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe team.

Investment Firms

March 22, 2023, 8:36 AM

