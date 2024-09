Corporate Deal

Novartis was counseled by Advestra AG and Davis Polk & Wardwell in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $3.7 billion. Underwriters for the issuance, including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., were counseled by Linklaters. The Davis Polk corporate team included partners Yasin Keshvargar and John Meade.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 20, 2024, 7:34 AM