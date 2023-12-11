Corporate Deal

Occidental has agreed to acquire Midland-based oil and gas producer CrownRock L.P., a joint venture of CrownQuest Operating and Lime Rock Partners, for cash and stock in a transaction valued at $12 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 11, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Houston-based Occidental Petroleum was advised by Latham & Watkins. CrownRock was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team that was led by partners Steve Gill and Robert Kimball. BofA Securities, which acted as financial adviser to Occidental, was counseled by Paul Hastings.

December 11, 2023, 4:34 PM

