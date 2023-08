Corporate Deal

Bank of America announced the completion of the first ever debt-for-nature transaction in Continental Africa to refinance $500 million of sovereign debt of the Gabonese Republic. The transaction will enable the country to contribute $125 million in new funding for ocean conservation. Bank of America was represented by a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius team led by partner Sandra Vrejan.

Banking & Financial Services

August 21, 2023

