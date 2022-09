Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Blue Sea Capital announced that it has acquired ProSource Supply, a plumbing supply and fixture provider, from CID Capital in a deal guided by Ice Miller and Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. West Palm Beach, Florida-based Blue Sea was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Adam Wexner and Garrett Lorentz. ProSource Supply was represented by Ice Miller.

Wholesalers

September 29, 2022, 10:05 AM