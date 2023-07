Corporate Deal

Berry Corp. has agreed to acquire Macpherson Energy Corp. for $70 million. The transaction, announced July 17, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Dallas-based Berry Corp. was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners John Grand and Abby Branigan. Counsel information for Macpherson Energy, which is based in Santa Monica, California, was not immediately available.

Energy

July 19, 2023, 12:28 PM

