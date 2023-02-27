Corporate Deal

Alternative investment and advisory firms Wafra Inc. and Post Road Group have placed an investment in fiber network provider Intermountain Infrastructure Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Wafra was advised by Latham & Watkins and Covington & Burling. Post Road was represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. Intermountain Infrastructure, which is based in Burlingame, California, was counseled by a Holland & Knight team led by partner Roth Kehoe.

Telecommunications

February 27, 2023, 8:47 AM