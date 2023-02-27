Alternative investment and advisory firms Wafra Inc. and Post Road Group have placed an investment in fiber network provider Intermountain Infrastructure Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Wafra was advised by Latham & Watkins and Covington & Burling. Post Road was represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. Intermountain Infrastructure, which is based in Burlingame, California, was counseled by a Holland & Knight team led by partner Roth Kehoe.
Telecommunications
February 27, 2023, 8:47 AM