Corporate Deal

The John Laing Group announced that it has acquired a portfolio of three assets from AMP Capital, the infrastructure manager of the Irish Infrastructure Fund (IIF). The transaction, announced Dec. 22, is expected to close in 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based John Laing was advised by Fox Rothschild; Arthur Cox and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partner Amy Mahon. AMP Capital was represented by a Dentons team.

Investment Firms

December 23, 2022, 10:50 AM