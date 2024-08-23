Corporate Deal

BrainBees Solutions Ltd., an online kids clothing retailer, raised approximately $500 million in an initial public offering. The Pune, India-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange, was advised by Sidley Austin and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. partners Sayantan Dutta and Prashant Gupta. The Sidley Austin team was led by partner Manoj Bhargava. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Trilegal and IndusLaw advised the selling shareholders. Khaitan & Co. and Linklaters Singapore advised the underwriters which included, Morgan Stanley India Co. Private Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd., JM Financial Ltd., and Avendus Capital Private.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 23, 2024, 10:24 AM