Corporate Deal

An equity consortium led by FVLCRUM has acquired Burrell Communications, a multicultural advertising agency. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rockville, Maryland-based FVLCRUM was advised by Katten Muchin Rosenman and a Jones Day team led by partner Jason Grove. Burrell Communications, which is based in Chicago, was represented by Loeb & Loeb and Davis & Gilbert.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 30, 2023, 12:48 PM

nature of claim: /