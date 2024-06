Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $500 million. The issuance was announced June 13 by Phoenix-based WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The notes come due 2029. The Latham team included partners Benjamin Cohen, Keith Halverstam, Abhay Lele and Michele Penzer.

Transportation & Logistics

June 18, 2024, 1:06 PM

