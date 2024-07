Corporate Deal

Moffin, a provider of software and data integration in Mexico, announced that it has completed a $2.1 million seed funding round led by Accion Venture Lab, Chile Ventures and Digital Currency Group. Accion was guided by a Latham & Watkins team led by New York partner Eli Curi. Counsel information wasn't immediately available for Moffin.

Cryptocurrency

July 11, 2024, 7:30 PM