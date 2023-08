Corporate Deal

Roku Inc. and Telemundo have entered into a multiyear deal with the Miss Universe Organization, and its owners JKN Global Group PCL, to continue as the streaming service provider for the Miss Universe pageant. New York-based the Miss Universe Organization was advised by a Holland & Knight team led by partners Danielle Garno and Robert Labate. Counsel information for Roku, which is based in San Jose, California, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 08, 2023, 7:55 AM

