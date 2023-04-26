Corporate Deal

Zinnia Corp. Holdings has agreed to acquire digital insurance marketplace platform Policygenius in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins, Sidley Austin and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Zinnia Corp. was advised by WilmerHale and a Sidley Austin team including partners Banks Bruce, Michael Devins and Peter Edgerton. Policygenius, which is based in New York, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team.

Insurtech

April 26, 2023, 10:33 AM

