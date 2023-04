Corporate Deal

Insight Partners has agreed to acquire SignUp Software AB, an automated accounts payable platform, for 2.4 billion Swedish Krona ($233 million). New York-based Insight was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyra. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners Matthew Guercio and Erin Kinney. Counsel information for SignUp, which is based in Stockholm, was not immediately available.

April 18, 2023, 7:18 AM

