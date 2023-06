Corporate Deal

Ardian, a private investment house, has acquired a majority stake in Tom Barrow Company, a provider of commercial HVAC solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Paris-based Ardian was advised by a Sheppard Mullin team that includes partners Daniel Belzer and Andrew Felner. Counsel information for Atlanta-based Tom Barrow Co. was not immediately available.

June 16, 2023, 4:39 PM

