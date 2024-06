Corporate Deal

Advent International has agreed to sell CAES Systems Holdings to Honeywell International for $1.9 billion. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell International was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that included partners Allison Schneirov and Alexandra McCormack. Counsel information for Advent International and CAES Systems was not immediately available.

June 21, 2024, 12:43 PM

