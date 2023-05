Corporate Deal

Pearl Energy Investments has placed an investment in Swordfish Energy Holdings LLC in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Vinson & Elkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Pearl Energy was advised by Sidley Austin. Swordfish Energy, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team that included partners Sean Becker, Joo Hyun Lee, John Lynch and Michael Marek.

Energy

May 08, 2023, 9:57 AM

