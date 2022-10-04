Corporate Deal

Complete Solaria Inc., a solar technology company, is going public through a SPAC merger with Freedom Acquisition I Corp. As a result of the merger, Complete Solaria will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $888 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Oakland, California-based Complete Solaria is advised by Cooley. Freedom Acquisition, which is based in New York, is represented by a Paul Hastings team including partners Brandon Bortner and David Hernand.

Renewable Energy

October 04, 2022, 9:44 AM