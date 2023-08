Corporate Deal

Global packaging leader TricorBraun has acquired custom packaging solutions provider CanSource from Broadtree Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Broadtree and Longmont, Colorado-based CanSource were advised by Holland & Knight. Counsel information for TricorBraun was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 14, 2023

