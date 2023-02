Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Carlyle and Stellex Capital Management have agreed to sell ship repair provider Titan Acquisition Holdings to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds. The transaction, announced Feb. 3, is expected to close in 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Carlyle and Stellex Capital are represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Dan Lennon and Nick Luongo. Lone Star Funds, which is based in Dallas, is advised by Kirkland & Ellis.