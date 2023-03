Corporate Deal

AnnJi Pharmaceutical Co. announced a $250 million exclusive licensing agreement with Avenue Therapeutics Inc. for the development and commercialization of a new drug, AJ201, aimed at treating Kennedy’s disease. Taipei City, Taiwan-based AnnJi is advised by a Greenberg Traurig team led by shareholder Chia-Feng Lu. Counsel information for Avenue Therapeutics, which is based in Cold Spring Harbor, Florida, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 15, 2023, 9:53 AM