Corporate Deal

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and Biglari Capital Corp., together with other affiliated entities including Biglari Holdings Inc., announced a nomination and cooperation agreement to expand the company's board to eleven directors. Lebanon, Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel is advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team including partners Sabastian Niles, Steven Rosenblum and Mark Stagliano. Counsel information for Biglari Capital, based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 29, 2022, 11:08 AM