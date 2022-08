Corporate Deal

Cox Media Group announced that it has completed the sale of Terrier Gamut Holdings and CoxReps to private equity firm One Equity Partners in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cox Media Group was represented by Perkins Coie; Fenwick & West and a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius team. One Equity, which is based in New York, was advised by Latham & Watkins.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 16, 2022, 8:54 AM